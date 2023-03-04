Get ready to have an eggsellent time at this restaurant

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A well-known Manchester restaurant just moved across town to a new location inside a very old building.

It is impossible to not feel the history at Tom Strano’s restaurant at the old Hilliard Mills in Manchester.

Check it out because there is very little that’s old fashioned here at Taso’s Eggsellent Adventure.

“Bill and Ted’s excellent adventure was obviously one of my favorite movies,” Strano said.

“My nickname was Taso, so Taso’s Eggsellent Adventure was born that way.”

Less than three months ago, Strano took the risk by moving his successful restaurant into this new location.

Strano said, “One of our biggest things is we’re just not afraid to fail here.”

That try anything mentality shines through here with Strano’s adventurous menu!

“We’ve cultivated people that want to try stuff, that want to try something new,” Strano said.

Along with being able to try something different on the menu, a fun fact is that 30 percent of the menu is vegan friendly.

Try the 21. A tofu scramble with a boat load of veggies--we’re talking broccoli, onions, roasted red pepper, mushrooms and more!

One of tom’s best customers and biggest supporters is his dad Frank Strano!

Frank said, “I’m so proud of him; he’s done an amazing job.”

Strano’s vision continues to evolve as more customers discover his restaurant on Hilliard Street!

