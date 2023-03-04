Middlebury ends chemical free weed removal process for Lake Quassapaug, Pesticide now used

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A growing number of Middlebury residents are voicing their concern about weed removal in Lake Quassapaug.

“There are the invasive weeds, and the one that we have here is called ‘milfoil’,” said Garrett Moore, Board Member, Lake Quassapaug Association.

Milfoil weeds in Lake Quassapaug have previously been removed by a chemical-free, but labor-intensive, process.

“We’ve hired a company that has divers go down to hand-pull the milfoil,” said Garrett.

Garrett says the non-profit can’t spare more money on the increasingly-ineffective method.

“They can’t stay ahead of it,” said Garrett. “If we had all the money in the world it still doesn’t solve the problem.”

That is why the board recently voted to test out the chemical pesticide, ProcellaCOR.

“It’s like the smart bomb of chemicals. It’s applied under the surface of the water. It’s not surface application,” explained Garrett.

Those with the lakes association say they’re only going to put the ProcellaCOR in a shallow,10-acre, area of the lake.

They are also going to study the chemical’s effect before laying down more.

“It’s quicker, it’s cheaper, it’ll definitely kill the weeds,” said Eric Schenfield, Lake Quassapaug Sportsman Club, Secretary. “I’m concerned about the results of chemicals.”

Eric also worries about the long term affects on other wildlife.

“What’s it going to do to our children? What’s it going to do to the lake, to the fish?,” asked Eric.

Eric started a petition that has over 500 signatures in hopes to stop the first test application of ProcellacCOR in May.

“It’s different from other pesticides where you dump it in the water and it goes everywhere,” said Lisa Kaplan, Professor of Biological Sciences, QU.

Professor Kaplan says ProcellacCOR is a synthetic hormone that kills weeds like milfoil quickly.

She also says the chemical adheres to the plant tightly when used according to the label.

This makes the risk of the chemical drifting low.

“It’s not hurting creatures with backbones, those are vertebrates. It’s not hurting invertebrates and that’s really critical,” said Professor Kaplan.

She also says there is no current evidence of serious health problems stemming from ProcellacCOR.

“There’s no way to say 100% but based on the data and based on review by the EPA, it appears that this is a good option,” Professor Kaplan said.

“If we do nothing, then the weeds win,” added Garrett.

