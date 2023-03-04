Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

‘My son didn’t deserve this’: Heartbroken mother says 4-year-old son drowned in a pond

A mother in Florida says her 4-year-old son fell into a pond and drowned. (Source: WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida mother says she is heartbroken after her son drowned in a pond.

Taychianna Figueroa said her 4-year-old son Kash Waylan Hodges recently drowned in a retention pond behind the Oakwood Commons Shopping Center.

“No amount of money or materialistic things could ever fix this heartbreak. I can’t replace my son,” Figueroa said.

She said she left Kash with his father during a lunch break that day when the 4-year-old managed to leave through the front door and wandered into a nearby pond, where he fell.

“My heart sank when I saw his father pull him out of the water,” she said. “My son didn’t deserve this.”

Emergency workers reportedly performed CPR for 45 minutes, but Kash was pronounced deceased.

According to Figueroa, Kash was a bright, smart and happy child. Family and friends said they just celebrated his fourth birthday on Valentine’s Day.

“We’re all pretty much a small little family here and he’s going to be missed. This was a terrible tragedy,” said business owner Justin Dowdy.

WCJB reports that residents think the property owners should be held responsible for not having fencing around the pond.

Figueroa’s family and friends have started a GoFundMe account to help with Kash’s funeral costs.

“He’s supposed to bury us, we’re not supposed to bury him. We’re not supposed to go without him,” Figueroa said.

The family said a vigil is planned for Saturday to honor Kash.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* Continues Into This Morning For Slick Roads With A Wintry...
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* Continues Into This Morning For Slick Roads With A Wintry Mix, Rain & Possibly More Snow! It’s Windy Too...
Two arrested following deadly trench collapse at construction site in Vernon
Two arrested following deadly trench collapse at construction site in Vernon
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
April Pongonis faces prostitution charges following her arrest on March 1 in Watertown.
Woman arrested for prostitution near school in Watertown

Latest News

A ceiling panel almost hit a woman at a subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (WBZ,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at subway station
A ceiling panel almost hit a woman at a subway station in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (WBZ,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman nearly hit by ceiling panel at subway station
A business jet was buffeted by severe turbulence, killing a passenger.
1 killed when business jet encounters severe turbulence
Private plane diverted to Bradley International Airport after medical emergency
NTSB: Passenger on plane diverted to Bradley International Airport dies from severe turbulence