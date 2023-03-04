New Haven Police: Man in critical but stable condition after mid-morning shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say a 39-year-old man is in stable but critical condition after a shooting earlier today.

Police say they received a call at around 11:22 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police responded to Winchester Avenue where they found the man leaning against a parked and unoccupied vehicle between Starr Street and Hazel Street.

He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Police say collected evidence, spoke to witnesses, and viewed video surveillance footage regarding this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.