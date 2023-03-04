Norwalk math coach arrested after putting 5th grade student in chokehold

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A staff member at a school in Norwalk was arrested after putting a student in a chokehold last month.

Norwalk Public Schools alerted police that a student was unconscious after a math coach put a student in a chokehold.

Officials say the incident happened at Brookside Elementary School on February 24.

Police identified the math coach as Stefanie Sanabria.

According to police, Sanabria demonstrated a martial arts chokehold on three fifth-grade students in class.

One of the students lost consciousness due to Sanabria’s actions and was treated by the school nurse.

The Special Victim’s Unit investigated the incident and issued an arrest warrant for Sanabria on March 3.

Members of the Special Victim’s Unit and Danbury Police arrested Sanabria at her home.

Sanabria was charged with strangulation in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

She was held on a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in court on March 10.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.