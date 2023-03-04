Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Norwalk math coach arrested after putting 5th grade student in chokehold

Stefanie Sanabria Mug Shot
Stefanie Sanabria Mug Shot(Norwalk Police)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - A staff member at a school in Norwalk was arrested after putting a student in a chokehold last month.

Norwalk Public Schools alerted police that a student was unconscious after a math coach put a student in a chokehold.

Officials say the incident happened at Brookside Elementary School on February 24.

Police identified the math coach as Stefanie Sanabria.

According to police, Sanabria demonstrated a martial arts chokehold on three fifth-grade students in class.

One of the students lost consciousness due to Sanabria’s actions and was treated by the school nurse.

The Special Victim’s Unit investigated the incident and issued an arrest warrant for Sanabria on March 3.

Members of the Special Victim’s Unit and Danbury Police arrested Sanabria at her home.

Sanabria was charged with strangulation in the second degree, risk of injury to a minor, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

She was held on a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in court on March 10.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* Continues Into This Morning For Slick Roads With A Wintry...
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* Continues Into This Morning For Slick Roads With A Wintry Mix, Rain & Possibly More Snow! It’s Windy Too...
Two arrested following deadly trench collapse at construction site in Vernon
Two arrested following deadly trench collapse at construction site in Vernon
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
April Pongonis faces prostitution charges following her arrest on March 1 in Watertown.
Woman arrested for prostitution near school in Watertown

Latest News

Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* Continues Into This Morning For Slick Roads With A Wintry...
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* Continues Into This Morning For Slick Roads With A Wintry Mix, Rain & Possibly More Snow! It’s Windy Too...
Tractor Trailer Accident
Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Route 9 in Middletown
Shoreline residents prepare heavy rain, possible flooding
Shoreline residents prepare for heavy rain, possible flooding
Shortage of special education teachers affects students across state
Shortage of special education teachers affects students across state