Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Route 9 in Middletown
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 9 north in Middletown was closed Saturday due to a tractor trailer accident.
According to the DOT, the accident occurred just before Exit 12 around 1:39 a.m.
One person was transported to the hospital and minor injuries were reported, state police say.
A light pole and a metal beam guardrail were damaged during this accident.
Route 9 was shut down for a period of time for the accident investigation and emergency repairs.
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest details.
