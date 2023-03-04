Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Route 9 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 9 north in Middletown was closed Saturday due to a tractor trailer accident.

According to the DOT, the accident occurred just before Exit 12 around 1:39 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital and minor injuries were reported, state police say.

A light pole and a metal beam guardrail were damaged during this accident.

Route 9 was shut down for a period of time for the accident investigation and emergency repairs.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest details.

