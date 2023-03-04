Contests
The science behind snow, sleet, and freezing rain

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi is here to explain the science behind how snow, sleet, and freezing rain forms.
By Jill Gilardi and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Early Warning Weather Team is predicting a mixed bag of precipitation.

If the column of air from the cloud base to the ground is at or below freezing, then precipitation falling into that layer would fall in the form of snow.

You can even get snow to reach the ground if the temperature is 36 degrees at the surface before melting would occur.

Sleet forms when snow falls into a layer that’s above freezing, causing it to melt, but as rain falls into a deep layer of below freezing air, it has time to freeze into ice pellets, which bounce, known as sleet.

Freezing rain starts as snow but when it falls into a deep layer that’s above freezing it melts and becomes rain.

If there is a shallow layer of below freezing air at the surface, the rain still falls as rain, but freezes on contact to anything that’s below freezing.

It creates a glaze of ice.

The weight of fluffy snow is about 4 pounds per square foot, but the weight of wet snow is 13 pounds per square foot.

Snow can weigh down tree branches and even cause outages if the branch lands on a power line.

Too much wet snow can cause a roof to collapse too.

If ice accumulates up to a quarter of an inch, tree limbs start snapping and power lines are weighed down.

A quarter of an inch of ice can produce 500 lbs. of weight!

