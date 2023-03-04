Shoreline residents prepare heavy rain, possible flooding

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Those who live on the shoreline are being asked to prepare for whatever mother nature has in store.

This is not a major storm, but with the rain, the wind and the timing of tide, the city wants folks to take some precautions.

Patty Orsini from Milford knows the drill for her East Broadway neighborhood, whenever the weather could be an issue.

“The first thing we do is we take the cars out of here to higher ground. This way if you do get maybe a couple of inches, a foot, you’re still in good shape,” said Patty.

That is why the city of Milford is asking those who live in flood prone areas to be prepared as messy weather moves in.

There are risks of heavy rain, potential high wind gusts and an increased risk for coastal flooding when high tide comes in at 9:14 tomorrow morning.

Milford also posted a Facebook message, reminding those along the shoreline to remain vigilant and take precaution.

“It’s good to get those warnings, those text messages,” said Carmen Fletcher, Milford.

“We move the cars, if it’s going to be a wind event, we’ll take the stuff off the back deck and take that stuff away, our neighbors on both sides are really good about telling us, ‘hey, move that stuff off your deck,’” said Paul Fletcher, Milford.

“We have been pretty lucky though to be quite honest with you, hasn’t been too bad this year, could be worse,” added Patty.

Those who live on the shoreline are being asked to prepare for whatever mother nature has in store.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.