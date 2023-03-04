Towns clean up after wintry mix hits Conn.

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Parts of northwest Connecticut saw upwards of five inches of snow overnight. That led to a slick morning commute for some and a long cleanup for others.

“I’m shoveling, the snow blower won’t handle this,” Torrington resident Kent Mclaughlin said.

Mclaughlin is no stranger to New England Winters. By now, in a storm like this, he knows the drill.

“Farther north you are yes we always seem to get a little bit more,” Mclaughlin said. “Everybody I talk to says ‘oh we got nothing,’ well ‘oh yeah we got four inches! So, what happened to you guys?’ We always get more but that’s part of it.”

Public works crews spent the better part of the morning pushing around the heay slush making sure drivers could be as safe as possible.

“(The) road crews are doing their jobs so everything is getting cleared up,” Torrington resident Richard Strid said. “The back roads are a little slushy and slippery but not too bad.”

Richard Strid of Torrington tried to use his snow blower to clear his driveway but the wet, heavy snow kept clogging it. He had to resort to the old trusty shovel to clear his and his neighbor’s driveways.

“(The snow) is wet and heavy, the snow blower’s not doing it,” Strid said. “She needs the help so that’s what I do.”

No matter shoveling, snow blowing or plowing, there’s one more thing to do in all the snow: just ask Rodgers’ daughter Charlotte.

“Today we’re going to go sledding and there’s a big hill and we get hot cocoa,” Charlotte said.

