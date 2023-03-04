Windham and Mansfield compete in Tast2Towns competition

Conn. (WFSB) - Two eastern Connecticut towns are teaming up to put their best foot forward when it comes to food.

This is the last weekend of Taste2Towns in Mansfield and Windham, which ran from February 20 to March 5.

“It helps us bring a lot of new customers,” Gansett Wraps Owner Khal Mahmoud said.

Mahmoud and 20 other Mansfield and Windham restaurants have come up with special menus to bring in special crowds from near and far.

“As a small business you need any help you can get,” Mahmoud said.

Cynthia van Zelm is the Executive Director of the Mansfield Downtown Partnership. She describes the thought process behind bringing back Taste2Towns for its second year.

“One (goal) is to grow our relationship between the two towns,” van Zelm said. “The other thing is to promote all of our great restaurants especially during a time period of the year where it can tend to be quieter in the winter.”

It’s not just cold weather these restaurants are battling. Coming off of Covid, many restaurants are struggling to reinvent themselves and bring new customers in the door. An event like this helps, restaurant owners say.

“We had to do a lot of rebuilding of our brand, still saying relevant in the community, so this is a good way to showcase what we have been working on for the past couple of years,” Dog Lane Cafe Head Chef Scott Friedrich said. “We’ve had a lot of really dedicated regulars that have come in for years. We know them by name, they know us by name, so we definitely have that relationship with the community.”

Mahmoud said the event is attracting new customers, too, in addition to his regulars.

“A lot of new faces,” Mahmoud said. “A lot of new faces.”

Participating restaurants are:

Mansfield:

Coyote Flaco

Dog Lane Cafe

Fenton River Grill

Gansett Wraps

Hops 44

Kathmandu Kitchen

Little Aladdin

Stix ‘n Stones

Windham:

A Mano Taco

A Cupcake for Later

Fiesta Cinco de Mayo

The Fish Market

Garibaldis Restaurant

Grounded Coffee Company

Harp on Church

Moodus BBQ

Olympic Restaurant

Pho Delight Thai Restaurant

Stone Row Kitchen + Bar

Trigo Wood Fired Pizza

Willimantic Brewing Company/Main Street Cafe

