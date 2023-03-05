Contests
17-year old dead after a crash in Woodbury on Route 6

By Kristina Russo
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - Tristan Ocasio died after crashing into a vehicle on Main Street South Route 6.

Ocasio, 17, was traveling north in Main Street when he veered into the southbound lane at approximately 8:48 p.m.

The reason for Ocasio drifting into the opposite lane is currently unknown.

After the first impact, Ocasio crashed into the car directly behind the first vehicle.

Ocasio succumbed to his injuries on scene, but other persons involved had minor injuries.

They were then transported to Waterbury Hospital.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 626-7900.


