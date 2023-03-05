17-year old dead after a crash in Woodbury on Route 6

WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) - Tristan Ocasio died after crashing into a vehicle on Main Street South Route 6.

Ocasio, 17, was traveling north in Main Street when he veered into the southbound lane at approximately 8:48 p.m.

The reason for Ocasio drifting into the opposite lane is currently unknown.

After the first impact, Ocasio crashed into the car directly behind the first vehicle.

Ocasio succumbed to his injuries on scene, but other persons involved had minor injuries.

They were then transported to Waterbury Hospital.

The accident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 626-7900.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.