Athletes gather for the CT Special Olympics

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The Special Olympics Winter Games is happening in just a few hours.

Preparations will begin soon for today’s festivities.

Channel 3 went to Windsor where more than 100 athletes will compete

The events will include everything from cross-country skiing and snowshoeing to gymnastics.

Dozens of volunteers make this possible. And this year the athletes are also showing their ability to be flexible.

The games were supposed to be yesterday.

The outdoor activities were postponed until today due to Friday night’s snowstorm.

Beginning soon, there are competitions in Windsor, Middlefield and Plainville.

