Olympic medalist and ‘Quad King’ Nathan Chen releases new children’s book

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - One of the best figure skaters in the world calls the Elm City home.

Olympic gold and bronze medalist Nathan Chen studies and trains at Yale.

He started skating at just 3 years old.

Twenty years later, he’s known as the ‘Quad King.’

He earned that nickname when he became the first skater to land five quadruple jumps in one program.

Some consider him to be the best male figure skater in the world.

But if you asked him his title, he would say, “just Nathan is great.”

The humble, yet extremely talented, skater took gold in the last Olympics, won three world champions, and can now add author to his resume.

His first book was a memoir titled One jump at a time.

“Really great reflection in my time and skating, as well as you know, the two Olympics and the two different experiences that I had in the Olympics,” said Chen.

Now, he has released a children’s book titled Wei skates on.

“What would young Nathan have wanted to see when he was a kid and what would have been, you know, hopefully inspiring for a little version of myself,” said Chen. “There’s always gonna be ups and downs but learning how to sort of push through the hardships and be able to fall back on your team of people that love and support you is really important.”

When he is not taking pictures with fans at book signings or training, he’s working on his degree at Yale where he is set to graduate next year.

“So I’m really excited to finish off this year and head into my senior year but my time has been awesome and really enjoyed being here in Connecticut,” Chen said.

After two Olympics, fans wonder if he will go for lucky number 3 in 2026.

“Right now, I still have a year and a half of school, so I’m focused on that,” Chen explained. “Once I get passed that there will still be two years before Milan. I’ll take some time and think about where I’m at and what my future goals are.”

