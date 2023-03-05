Contests
Pedestrian struck by a car near Riverside Avenue in Westport

(Live 5)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officers responded to the area of 575 Riverside Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle accident with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on Saturday March 4 at approximately 11:30 p.m.

When dispatch arrived on scene, they located a male victim that was struck by a car traveling southbound.

The victim was identified as 54-year old Matthew Balga from Norwalk.

He was transported to Norwalk Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unfortunately, Balga died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

The operator of the vehicle that hit Balga remained at the scene, and cooperated with police.

The accident remains under investigation.

