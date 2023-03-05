Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Route 4 closed in Burlington

Crash on Route 4 in Burlington closes road.
Crash on Route 4 in Burlington closes road.(Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By Rachel Rooney
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials have closed a stretch of Route 4 in Burlington after a vehicle struck a pole.

According to Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, a van struck the utility pole Sunday afternoon.

The roadway is closed from Mountain Spring to Vineyard Road until utility crews can make repairs.

Power had to be temporarily cut to a portion of the town to allow the driver to be extricated, fire officials said. At this time about 90 Eversouce customers remain without power in town.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Sunday Mar. 5.
Technical Discussion: Quick Dose Of Snow Possible Tuesday, Otherwise A Nice Workweek Ahead... Next Impactful System Arrives Saturday!
Stefanie Sanabria Mug Shot
Norwalk math coach arrested after putting 5th grade student in chokehold
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Sunday Mar. 5.
Technical Discussion: Quick Dose Of Snow Possible Tuesday, Otherwise A Nice Workweek Ahead... Next Impactful System Arrives Saturday!
The outdoor activities were postponed until today due to Friday night's snowstorm.
Athletes gather for the CT Special Olympics
Pedestrian struck by a car near Riverside Avenue in Westport
The reason for Ocasio drifting into the opposite lane is currently unknown.
17-year old dead after a crash in Woodbury on Route 6