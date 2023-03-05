Route 4 closed in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials have closed a stretch of Route 4 in Burlington after a vehicle struck a pole.

According to Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, a van struck the utility pole Sunday afternoon.

The roadway is closed from Mountain Spring to Vineyard Road until utility crews can make repairs.

Power had to be temporarily cut to a portion of the town to allow the driver to be extricated, fire officials said. At this time about 90 Eversouce customers remain without power in town.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.