Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn Women advance to Big East Final

UConn Women at Mohegan Sun for Big East Tournament
UConn Women at Mohegan Sun for Big East Tournament(UConn Athletics)
By Rachel Rooney
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut Women’s basketball team is advancing to the Big East championship game following their win on Sunday. This is UConn’s 19th consecutive tournament finals game.

The women beat Marquette Sunday 81-52 to help the No. 9 ranked team move forward.

Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points well grabbing 12 rebounds to help the Huskies. Dorka Juhasz also put up a double-double netting 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

An 18-4 run to end the second quarter and start the third helped the women open up their lead and they never looked back.

UConn plays again Monday night for their third straight Big East Tournament title since rejoining the league. They also won seven straight American Athletic Conference Titles.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Sunday Mar. 5.
Technical Discussion: Quick Dose Of Snow Possible Tuesday, Otherwise A Nice Workweek Ahead... Next Impactful System Arrives Saturday!
Stefanie Sanabria Mug Shot
Norwalk math coach arrested after putting 5th grade student in chokehold
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

UConn students raising money for HuskyTHON
HuskyTHON continues to raise funds and awareness for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center
Crash on Route 4 in Burlington closes road.
Route 4 closed in Burlington
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Sunday Mar. 5.
Technical Discussion: Quick Dose Of Snow Possible Tuesday, Otherwise A Nice Workweek Ahead... Next Impactful System Arrives Saturday!
The outdoor activities were postponed until today due to Friday night's snowstorm.
Athletes gather for the CT Special Olympics