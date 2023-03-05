UConn Women advance to Big East Final

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut Women’s basketball team is advancing to the Big East championship game following their win on Sunday. This is UConn’s 19th consecutive tournament finals game.

The women beat Marquette Sunday 81-52 to help the No. 9 ranked team move forward.

Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points well grabbing 12 rebounds to help the Huskies. Dorka Juhasz also put up a double-double netting 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

An 18-4 run to end the second quarter and start the third helped the women open up their lead and they never looked back.

UConn plays again Monday night for their third straight Big East Tournament title since rejoining the league. They also won seven straight American Athletic Conference Titles.

