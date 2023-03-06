Contests
Amazing K9 Duos: New Canaan Police Officer Obando and his K9 partner Apollo

Meet New Canaan K9 Officer Apollo
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) – This week’s K9 duo comes from the New Canaan Police Department.

Officer Obando and his partner Apollo have a lot in common, including getting some exercise before their shift and making sure they come into work with a full stomach.

Apollo has been trained in tracking and narcotics cases.

“When it comes to tracking it’s specifically a wide range of things,” said Officer Obando. “It can be a missing individual, a missing suspect, whether you know it’s a missing child or an elderly individual, he’s ready to go!”

Officer Obando and Apollo also make a lot of stops around the New Canaan community.

“We like to attend a lot of the community events such as coffee with a cop,” Obando said. “A lot of summer events coming up as well. We try to connect the k9 program with the community as well.”

