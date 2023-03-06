Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bruce Willis’ wife wants the paparazzi to keep its distance from her husband, who has dementia.

In an Instagram video, Emma Heming Willis asked photographers to stop yelling at the “Die Hard” star when they see him in public.

She recounted a recent incident where paparazzi attempted to speak to Willis when he made a rare public appearance to meet friends for coffee.

Also, Heming Willis asked for advice from other caregivers and specialists on how to get loved ones out in the world safely.

Her request comes weeks after the Willis family announced the actor has a form of dementia called fronto-temporal dementia or FTD.

It is caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the areas of the brain generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
clipper on Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Pleasant Start to the First Week of March, Snow Showers are possible this morning!
The reason for Ocasio drifting into the opposite lane is currently unknown.
17-year old dead after a crash in Woodbury on Route 6
UMass Amherst Sign
University of Massachusetts warns of TikTok drinking trend
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

This morning, Lt. Gov Bysiewicz will hold a press conference to discuss a sweeping new bill...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lamont’s proposals to address gun violence to be reviewed at public hearing today
A woman's body was found near the Kimberly Avenue Bridge in West Haven on March 3.
Missing woman’s body found on shore of river in West Haven
West Haven body
SCENE VIDEO: Missing woman’s body found on shore of river in West Haven
An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York