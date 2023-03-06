CT Lottery celebrates the state’s first Lucky for Life winner of the year

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s first Lucky for Life winner for 2023 came from a smoke shop in Greenwich.

The $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Byram Smoke Shop, the Connecticut Lottery reported.

The numbers were drawn on Saturday: 4, 7, 15, 17, 30 with a lucky ball of 5.

“For Life” prizes are payable for the length of a winner’s natural life, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

At minimum, 20 years’ worth of payments are guaranteed, although payments could last much longer based on the lifespan of the winner.

If the annuity prize option is chosen, the minimum guaranteed amount the Lucky for Life top prize winner could receive is $7,300,000. The top prize “cash option” is worth $5,750,000.

