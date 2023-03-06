Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

CT Lottery celebrates the state’s first Lucky for Life winner of the year

The state's first Lucky for Life winning ticket for the March 4 drawing was sold in Greenwich.
The state's first Lucky for Life winning ticket for the March 4 drawing was sold in Greenwich.(CT Lottery)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s first Lucky for Life winner for 2023 came from a smoke shop in Greenwich.

The $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Byram Smoke Shop, the Connecticut Lottery reported.

The numbers were drawn on Saturday: 4, 7, 15, 17, 30 with a lucky ball of 5.

“For Life” prizes are payable for the length of a winner’s natural life, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

At minimum, 20 years’ worth of payments are guaranteed, although payments could last much longer based on the lifespan of the winner.

If the annuity prize option is chosen, the minimum guaranteed amount the Lucky for Life top prize winner could receive is $7,300,000. The top prize “cash option” is worth $5,750,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMass Amherst Sign
University of Massachusetts warns of TikTok drinking trend
clipper on Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A sunny start to the work week, tracking a weak clipper tomorrow!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
The reason for Ocasio drifting into the opposite lane is currently unknown.
17-year old dead after a crash in Woodbury on Route 6
Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store

Latest News

Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Man, woman killed in late night Waterbury crash that left hole in home
WFSB File.
Man in critical condition following weekend hit-and-run in Bridgeport
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Two people dead after a crash in Waterbury