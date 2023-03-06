Contests
Employment scams are on the rise, BBB report says

If you are on the hunt for a new job, experts said you should be on the lookout for potential scams after the Better Business Bureau (BBB) reported that an estimated 14 million people are exposed to employment scams every year.(MGN)
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Looking for remote work could unknowingly turn you into a mule for a Russian gang.

Scams that do just that are on the rise according to the annual Better Business Bureau Scam Report.

The report was released Monday.

It found employment scams were up 23% nationwide in 2022. Employment scams are now considered the second riskiest type of scam. They are second only to online shopping scams. People on average lost $1500 in employment scams.

“Now that the pandemic is over, we’re seeing the resurgence of employment scams,” said Kristen Johnson with Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut.

In Connecticut, 30 people reported being a victim of an employment scam. One of them was Patricia Gedeon.

In October, Gedeon started working for a company she thought was legitimate. She had been looking for remote work.

“They offered me a job. It was remotely. They would train me. The first month would be like a probation month,” said Gedeon.

Gedeon was sent packages. She was then asked to inspect the contents, take pictures, and re-ship them. She shared some of the photos she took with the I-team. The packages contained things like a Pixel 7 Pro, an iPad Pro and a Lowrance fishfinder. Gedeon was told she’d be paid $3,000 at the end of the month. She was counting on the check to buy Christmas presents, but the check never came.

“We didn’t have a Christmas,” said Gedeon.

BBB Serving Connecticut says 60% of employment scams are re-shipping scams like the one Gedeon described.

“Oftentimes there are gangs in Russia that are trying to get electronics, designer goods overseas. They can’t be shipped overseas, so they have to hire someone in the United States to buy these items,” said Johnson.

Johnson says there are steps you can take to protect yourself while job-hunting online. One is to check that the company has a legitimate address. BBB investigations have found companies using addresses of empty lots or unoccupied buildings.

Some scammers will also pretend to be real companies. The 5 most impersonated organizations in 2022 were Amazon, Geek Squad, Publishers Clearing House, U.S. Postal Service and Norton.

BBB suggests if you see a job posting online, call the company directly to make sure they are actually hiring for the position.

Also, while virtual interviews are normal, if you never see a person’s face, that’s a red flag.

Gedeon only had a phone interview before she accepted the position.

She wants to warn others after learning how easy it can be to fall for a scam.

