Gov. Lamont’s proposals to address gun violence to be reviewed at public hearing today

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State leaders are tackling gun violence from all angles in Connecticut.

This morning, Lt. Gov Bysiewicz will hold a press conference to discuss a sweeping new bill from Gov. Lamont that would bring new regulations to buying and owning firearms.

A bill is on the agenda today for a public hearing by the judiciary committee. The legislation covers pretty much every aspect of gun buying and ownership.

Open carry of firearms would be banned in Connecticut under the new bill, and handgun purchases would be limited to 1 per month.

The minimum age to buy a firearm in the state would be raised to 21 years old.

The bill would also close loopholes in the state’s assault weapons ban and further aim to strengthen bands on large-capacity magazines.

Gov. Lamont’s bill would also implement a 10-day waiting period before buying a firearm and update the state’s ban on illegal “ghost guns.”

The legislation is expected to meet stiff opposition from republicans and gun rights advocates.

“This would increase public safety – we know those who commit gun offenses are more likely to commit more gun offenses and they present a serious risk to public safety,” stated Rep. Greg Howard.

Gov. Lamont says the proposal will help keep citizens safe, “What we have done to get those illegal guns off our street and make them more enforceable for police officers to do that.”

Today’s press conference will discuss some of the proposals contained within the bill.

Attorney General William Tong will join Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz at the press conference alongside anti-gun violence advocates.

The press conference begins at 10 A.M. this morning in the Legislative Office Building. The public hearing is at 9 A.M. and can be accessed virtually.

