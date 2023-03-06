Highway exits start to change on state’s major highways

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Drivers who travel along Route 72 in the New Britain area will notice changes to the exits.

The exits have been officially changing to new mile-based numbers.

For example, exit 7 has changed to exit 2.

Exits across the state are being changed to mileage-based numbering on all major highways.

Changes should be finished on Route 9, Interstate 84 and other highways by 2024, according to state transportation officials.

They said it was to bring the state’s roads up to federal standards.

