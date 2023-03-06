Lawmakers to discuss rent stabilization during roundtable

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After months of meetings between renters, landlords, and housing advocates, a legislative roundtable discussion will be held on Monday that will focus on rent stabilization.

The roundtable was the result of the work done by Cap the Rent CT, a group comprised of multiple organizations. Its goal has been to help tenants find safe and affordable housing, something that many said has been hard to come by.

Cap the Rent CT, made up of 53 tenant and labor unions, faith groups, legal organizations, and other community-based groups, said it has been fighting for rent stability through a rent cap and good cause protections.

It cited an increase in corporate landlords in Connecticut. It said as a result, rent increased dramatically over the last two years to more than 20 percent statewide, with some areas seeing a 30 percent to 40 percent increase.

In a January 2023 poll, 72 percent of Connecticut registered voters showed support for a 2.5 percent rent cap, and hundreds testified in support of rent stabilization.

Many landlords blamed their increased rent costs on trying to offset inflation.

Monday, the Connecticut General Assembly scheduled a legislative roundtable to hear all sides and determine the next steps.

The meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford is set for 2 p.m.

