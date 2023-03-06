Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Lawmakers to discuss rent stabilization during roundtable

After months of meetings between renters, landlords, and housing advocates, a legislative roundtable discussion will be held on Monday.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After months of meetings between renters, landlords, and housing advocates, a legislative roundtable discussion will be held on Monday that will focus on rent stabilization.

The roundtable was the result of the work done by Cap the Rent CT, a group comprised of multiple organizations. Its goal has been to help tenants find safe and affordable housing, something that many said has been hard to come by.

Cap the Rent CT, made up of 53 tenant and labor unions, faith groups, legal organizations, and other community-based groups, said it has been fighting for rent stability through a rent cap and good cause protections.

It cited an increase in corporate landlords in Connecticut. It said as a result, rent increased dramatically over the last two years to more than 20 percent statewide, with some areas seeing a 30 percent to 40 percent increase.

In a January 2023 poll, 72 percent of Connecticut registered voters showed support for a 2.5 percent rent cap, and hundreds testified in support of rent stabilization.

Many landlords blamed their increased rent costs on trying to offset inflation.

Monday, the Connecticut General Assembly scheduled a legislative roundtable to hear all sides and determine the next steps.

The meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Renters rally in Hartford for hearing on bill that would cap annual rent increases
Renters, tenants clash over bill that would cap annual rent increases

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Pleasant Start to the First Week of March, Snow Showers are possible this morning!
The reason for Ocasio drifting into the opposite lane is currently unknown.
17-year old dead after a crash in Woodbury on Route 6
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
UMass Amherst Sign
University of Massachusetts warns of TikTok drinking trend

Latest News

Ozempic and Trulicity have been in short supply after being approved by the FDA for weight loss.
Proposed bill aims to boost the availability of diabetes drugs in Connecticut
Diabetes drug shortage
VIDEO: Proposed bill aims to boost the availability of diabetes drugs in Connecticut
Mayor Elicker to give New Haven's State of the City Address
New Haven’s mayor unveils budget that includes lower mill rate
Push for financial literacy bill
VIDEO: Push for financial literacy bill