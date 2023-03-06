Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man in critical condition following weekend hit-and-run in Bridgeport

WFSB File.
WFSB File.(WFSB)
By Ethan Logue
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a driver early Sunday morning, Bridgeport police said.

Police identified the victim as Juan Jimenez of Bridgeport.

They said the crash occurred in the 1756 block of East Main Street in Bridgeport.

The driver fled the scene in the vehicle after Jimenez was struck.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team said it was in the process of investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact Bridgeport police at 475-422-3247 or the Bridgeport tip line at 203-576-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UMass Amherst Sign
University of Massachusetts warns of TikTok drinking trend
clipper on Tuesday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A sunny start to the work week, tracking a weak clipper tomorrow!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
The reason for Ocasio drifting into the opposite lane is currently unknown.
17-year old dead after a crash in Woodbury on Route 6
Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store

Latest News

Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Man, woman killed in late night Waterbury crash that left hole in home
The state's first Lucky for Life winning ticket for the March 4 drawing was sold in Greenwich.
CT Lottery celebrates the state’s first Lucky for Life winner of the year
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Two people dead after a crash in Waterbury