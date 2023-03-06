Man in critical condition following weekend hit-and-run in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a driver early Sunday morning, Bridgeport police said.

Police identified the victim as Juan Jimenez of Bridgeport.

They said the crash occurred in the 1756 block of East Main Street in Bridgeport.

The driver fled the scene in the vehicle after Jimenez was struck.

The Bridgeport Police Serious Crash Team said it was in the process of investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to contact Bridgeport police at 475-422-3247 or the Bridgeport tip line at 203-576-TIPS.

