Man, woman killed in late night Waterbury crash

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man and a woman were killed in a crash in Waterbury on Sunday night.

Police only identified them as a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from Waterbury.

They said the crash happened at Long Hill Road and Transit Street around 11:10 p.m.

Both the man and the woman were in a single vehicle.

The man, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His front passenger, the woman, was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Hospital staff said she was pronounced dead just before 12:10 a.m. on Monday.

Police said their preliminary investigation determined that the driver lost control of the vehicle in the area of Long Hill Road at Transit Street and collided with two parked vehicles and a house at 165 Long Hill Rd. The crash caused the vehicle to flip onto its driver’s side before it came to a stop.

The City of Waterbury building inspector responded to the scene and confirmed that the house that was hit was still structurally sound and able to remain occupied.

This crash remained under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit as of Monday morning.

Anyone with any information about what happened was asked to contact the CRU unit at 203-346-3975.

