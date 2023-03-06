Missing woman’s body found on shore of river in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The body of a missing woman was found on the shore of a river near a bridge in West Haven.

According West Haven police, the body of 29-year-old Roya Mohammadi of New Haven was discovered by Department of Transportation workers the afternoon of March 3.

Police said Mohammadi was found on the westside shore of the West River by the Kimberly Avenue Bridge.

West Haven police officers and fire personnel immediately responded to the area and located a the body.

Through investigation, it was determined that Mohammadi was reported missing to the New Haven Police Department on March 2.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to help. West Haven Investigative Services assumed the investigation.

More information will become available as the investigation proceeds.

