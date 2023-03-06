Contests
New Haven expanding Career Pathways initiative to connect young people with good jobs

Career Pathways grants in New Haven
By Matt McFarland
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven used federal funding to expand and create Career Pathways programs for those not heading to college.

The mayor and advocates said that not everyone wants to go to college.

They stressed the importance to give them the tools and the training to be ready for the workforce.

The federal funding, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will go towards developing or expanding Career Pathways programing offered up by several nonprofits and organizations.

It was focusing on everything from biosciences, computer coding, construction trades, manufacturing, and healthcare.

The initial round of money will serve more than one thousand young people.

It would connect them with internships, allowing them to get specialty certificates, training, and employment opportunities in not just key professions but also growing industries.

Shirley Ellis-West from the Urban Community Alliance said, “We’re excited about not only helping them have greater awareness of where they can go in their career path, but to make sure that they have every resource and every tool and every commitment that we can honor on their behalf that can get them there.”

Funding for more career training in New Haven

