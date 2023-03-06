Contests
New restaurant has equipment stolen

By Rachel Rooney
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An up-and-coming restaurant is having to recover after a key piece of equipment was stolen this weekend.

2 Broke Chix recently opened in Meriden back in January, the restaurant serves us southern-style soul food including smoked items like Jerk Chicken.

However, Saturday morning they arrived to find their smoker had been stolen from their Old Colony Road location.

A Meriden restaurant had their smoker stolen over the weekend.
A Meriden restaurant had their smoker stolen over the weekend.(2 Broke Chix)

City officials said the new restaurant has been receiving rave reviews.

Owner Shamieka Williams said while this is a setback it won’t stop them from serving up their signature dishes and they are saving up to purchase a new smoker.

If you have any information on the theft, you are asked to contact the Meriden Police Department.

