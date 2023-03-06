New restaurant has equipment stolen
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An up-and-coming restaurant is having to recover after a key piece of equipment was stolen this weekend.
2 Broke Chix recently opened in Meriden back in January, the restaurant serves us southern-style soul food including smoked items like Jerk Chicken.
However, Saturday morning they arrived to find their smoker had been stolen from their Old Colony Road location.
City officials said the new restaurant has been receiving rave reviews.
Owner Shamieka Williams said while this is a setback it won’t stop them from serving up their signature dishes and they are saving up to purchase a new smoker.
If you have any information on the theft, you are asked to contact the Meriden Police Department.
