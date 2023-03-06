Nursing program coming to Eastern Connecticut State University

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Eastern Connecticut State University will soon add a new program to its offerings: nursing.

Starting next semester, students can begin enrolling in classes that will help earn them a degree in nursing. That’s something the school has never offered before.

“There is a healthcare shortage not just a nursing shortage,” ECSU Senior Dayshalee Torres said.

Torres is a health sciences major and a certified nursing assistant; but, she wants more in life.

“I hope to become a nurse in Connecticut and get my Connecticut nursing license,” Torres said.

That’s something people like Governor Ned Lamont and ECSU Health Sciences Chairman Dr. Yaw Nsiah want to hear as Connecticut faces a nursing shortage like never before.

“Retirement numbers are going up every year,” Nsiah said. “A lot of nurses are retiring and Covid didn’t help that much.”

Connecticut needs about 3,000 new nurses each year. Only about 1,900 new candidates graduate from Connecticut schools each year according to the Governor’s Workforce Council.

“As far as the nursing shortage is considered, we’re just going to do our little bit,” Nsiah said. “We’re going to help.”

ECSU expects about 60 students to graduate from the program each year. The Willimantic campus will be the home of the “book” classes for the program while the future nurses get more hands-on lessons thanks to Hartford Healthcare.

“(The) Hartford Healthcare Corporation is giving us $1 million to build a whole new clinical lab - a simulation lab - for the program,” Nsiah said. “We also have money from the Windham Hospital Foundation to support the program.”

The $1.2 million comes from the state’s $35 million Connecticut Health Horizons project, aimed at combating the state’s nursing shortage. ECSU’s cut of the money will go towards things like new equipment, supplies and faculty. That includes professors like Paul Canavan.

“In class I really strive to stress the importance of why you’re learning it and how you can apply it so that when you go on and become graduates and later on health care professionals it will make a big difference,” Canavan said.

For Torres, making a difference is what it’s all about.

“I just like helping people and nursing is a great way to do that,” Torres said.

