Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to...
The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Three people were dead and a fourth was hospitalized after a shooting during a suspected home invasion in suburban Chicago, police said.

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

A man, a woman and a girl had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman who also had been shot was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately released.

Police said Sunday that a suspect in the shootings was detained, but no additional information was provided.

A crime scene investigation was being conducted in the community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Chicago, police said.

