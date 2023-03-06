Contests
Report: Connecticut has the 2nd highest tax rates in the country

WalletHub released its report on the States with the Highest & Lowest Tax rates
WalletHub released its report on the States with the Highest & Lowest Tax rates
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report from a personal financial website said Connecticut 2nd highest tax rates in the U.S.

WalletHub.com on Monday released its report called “States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates.”

WalletHub’s researchers said the average U.S. household pays nearly $11,000 in federal income taxes. While all taxpayers face the same obligation, WalletHub said there’s a significant difference when it comes to state and local taxes.

It said taxpayers in the most tax-expensive states, such as Connecticut, pay two times more than those in the cheapest states.

WalletHub said it compared state and local tax rates in the 50 states and the District of Columbia against national medians. It calculated relative income-tax obligations by applying the effective income-tax rates in each state and locality to the average American’s income.

Here are the metrics that led to Connecticut’s overall rank:

  • Effective total state and local tax rates on median U.S. household: 14.80 percent
  • Annual state and local taxes on median U.S. household: $10,287
  • Difference between state and U.S. average: 37.47 percent
  • Annual state and local taxes on median state household: $12,120
Source: WalletHub

The only state with higher tax rates was New Jersey. New York was behind Connecticut.

The states with the lowest tax rates were Alaska, Delaware, and Montana.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

