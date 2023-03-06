Stabbing reported at home in Windsor Locks

Eyewitness News Sunday 11 p.m.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a Windsor Locks home Sunday night.

Windsor Locks police said they were called to the home on Elm Street shortly before 10 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and police said there is no threat to the public.

It’s not known what lead up to the stabbing. There is no word on the conditions of the victims.

