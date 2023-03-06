Contests
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Waterbury shooting

Police said they were called to 73 Burton St. in Waterbury on Monday morning.
By Jay Kenney and Audrey Russo
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 21-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting that happened in Waterbury early Monday morning.

Police said they were called to 73 Burton St. in Waterbury shortly after 5 a.m.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in critical condition, officers said.

There’s no word on any suspects and no other details were released.

The scene remained active as of 6:30 a.m.

Police recommended that people avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-755-1234.

