Waterford police seek help to identifying tequila thief

A suspect stole a $90 bottle of tequila from Waterford Wine and Spirits on March 4.
By Ethan Logue
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Waterford police said they are seeking help to identify a man who stole a $90 tequila bottle from Waterford Wine and Spirits on Route 85 on Saturday.

The theft took place around 6:45 p.m.

The brand was Don Julio Tequila.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black coat, black beanie, blue jeans and black shoes.

The suspect was also seen driving away in a maroon Ford.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call 860-442-9451 or email srogers@waterfordct.org.

