17-year-old charged in shooting death of food delivery driver

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – A 17-year-old is facing charges in the shooting death of a delivery driver in Bridgeport over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities said it happened Saturday, March 4 in the area of Boston Avenue and Palisades Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter activation and calls from people nearby.

Bridgeport Police Officer Sorie Kamara responded to the scene and apprehended a 17-year-old suspect after a chase on foot, authorities said.

Officers found an unresponsive 36-year-old man lying on the ground, police said.

Bridgeport police said the victim was a food delivery driver. He had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities identified the man as Jiabin Lin of Flushing, New York. “There is no known next of kin in the US. Family in China has been notified,” police said.

At the time of the shooting, Lin was working as a food delivery driver for Yummy Yummy Chinese Restaurant on Boston Avenue, said police.

Police identified the 17-year-old suspect as Justin Castro of Bridgeport.

He was arrested and his case was transferred to adult court, said authorities.

In the homicide case, Castro was charged with murder, criminal attempt robbery first-degree, and murder-commission of felony. His bond is $3 million.

Castro was also charged with interfering with a police officer, assault on a police officer, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

