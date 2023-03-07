2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon set for Saturday

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - December marked 3 years since Channel 3 employees lost their beloved colleague Denise D’Ascenzo.

On Saturday, March 11, the 2nd annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon kicks off.

The foundation is committed to carrying on Denise’s legacy. It supports causes and charities that were near and dear to her heart.

The telethon starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Tune in to Channel 3 that morning to look for how to help. WFSB’s Scot Haney and Kara Sundlun will be there.

More information about the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.