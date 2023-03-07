Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon set for Saturday

The telethon starts at 5 AM on Saturday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - December marked 3 years since Channel 3 employees lost their beloved colleague Denise D’Ascenzo.

On Saturday, March 11, the 2nd annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon kicks off.

The foundation is committed to carrying on Denise’s legacy. It supports causes and charities that were near and dear to her heart.

The telethon starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Tune in to Channel 3 that morning to look for how to help. WFSB’s Scot Haney and Kara Sundlun will be there.

More information about the Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Waterbury police identify man, woman killed in crash that left hole in home
Weather WFSB
Technical Discussion: Breezy and seasonable this week, watching a potential storm this weekend!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A woman's body was found near the Kimberly Avenue Bridge in West Haven on March 3.
Missing woman’s body found on shore of river in West Haven

Latest News

Wendell Edwards read to Mrs. Bond's 2nd grade class at the M.D. Fox School in Hartford.
SLIDESHOW: It’s Read Across America Day
Zinni reading
VIDEO: It's Read Across America Day
Scot in the bucket truck - WFSB
Chaz & AJ’s toy drive features live music, entertainment
Scot in the bucket truck double box - wfsb
VIDEO: Scot goes to new heights at the Chaz & AJ holiday toy drive