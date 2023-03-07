Apartments evacuated in Rocky Hill due to high amounts of carbon monoxide

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Apartments in Rocky Hill were evacuated late Tuesday morning because of high levels of carbon monoxide, firefighters confirmed.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said it was called for the CO alarm at the Concierge Apartments on Cold Spring Road.

It said the 400 building was impacted and evacuated.

The road remained open, but firefighters said access to the whole complex was limited.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

