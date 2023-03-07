Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Apartments evacuated in Rocky Hill due to high amounts of carbon monoxide

A building at the Concierge Apartments in Rocky Hill was evacuated because of high carbon...
A building at the Concierge Apartments in Rocky Hill was evacuated because of high carbon monoxide levels on March 7.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Apartments in Rocky Hill were evacuated late Tuesday morning because of high levels of carbon monoxide, firefighters confirmed.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said it was called for the CO alarm at the Concierge Apartments on Cold Spring Road.

It said the 400 building was impacted and evacuated.

The road remained open, but firefighters said access to the whole complex was limited.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Waterbury police identify man, woman killed in crash that left hole in home
Snow Saturday? - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Breezy and seasonable this week, watching a potential storm this weekend!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A woman's body was found near the Kimberly Avenue Bridge in West Haven on March 3.
Missing woman’s body found on shore of river in West Haven

Latest News

Honolulu police lights
Cyclist in Stonington killed the day before his 70th birthday
"Ghost gun"
CT’s attorney general makes announcement about enforcement action against ‘ghost gun’ dealers
Snow Saturday? - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Breezy and seasonable this week, watching a potential storm this weekend!
Waterbury double shooting
Waterbury police seek man who killed one person, wounded another