Bullet from street shooting pierces home in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A home in Meriden was hit but a bullet on Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting actually happened nearby at the intersection of Miller and Yale avenues, and left a person there with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No one in the home was hurt.

Police said they were called just before 5 p.m.

Their investigation confirmed that there were shots fired in the area and a round went into the house.

A short time later, the shooting victim arrived at a hospital. Police said the victim had been in a vehicle on Yale Avenue when the vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Police said it appeared that the incident was a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence.

A vehicle occupied by multiple people was suspected of firing rounds at the victim’s vehicle.

Based on witness accounts and evidence gathered from the scene, the suspect vehicle may be a gray or silver Honda. Police said they were working on getting a better description of the vehicle and whoever was in it.

“Incidents like this are very concerning for our organization as they create a substantial risk for the community at large,” Meriden police said. “We understand that this is a traumatic event for those that witnessed or were impacted by the gunfire. Our agency would like to express gratitude to the witnesses in this case.”

They asked that anybody who may have more information about what happened contact detectives at 203-630-6250.

