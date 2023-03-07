Contests
Overnight crash causes extensive utility pole damage in East Hartford

Area roads are partially closed after an overnight crash near the Rt. 2 off-ramp.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Roads are partially closed in East Hartford after an overnight crash.

According to East Hartford police officials, a single-vehicle accident involving a utility pole was reported on Main St. at Maple St. around 1 A.M.

Roadways in the area are partially closed to repair utility pole damage caused by the accident.

There was no immediate word regarding the condition of the vehicle’s operator, or what caused the collision.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

