Connecticut woman among those charged with domestic terrorism amid peaceful protests in Atlanta

Emma Bogush, of Bethany, CT, was charged with domestic terrorism following her arrest in...
Emma Bogush, of Bethany, CT, was charged with domestic terrorism following her arrest in Atlanta on March 5.(City of Atlanta Police Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - A woman from Connecticut was among a number of people in Atlanta who were charged with domestic terrorism.

Emma Bogush of Bethany, CT was arrested on Sunday, according to police in Atlanta.

Police said that on March 5, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of a proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers.

“They changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers,” Atlanta police said. “The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism.”

A number of law enforcement agencies deployed to the area and detained several people.

In all, 35 agitators were detained, and 23 agitators were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism.

“The illegal actions of the agitators could have resulted in bodily harm, and clearly do not reflect a peaceful demonstration,” Atlanta police said. “Thankfully, officers exercised sound judgment and restraint while conducting non-lethal enforcement and arrests.”

