Cyclist dead after being struck by a driver

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police said that a cyclist was struck by a driver in the area of Pawcatuck.

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 10:44 p.m. near 210 South Broad Street.

The driver was traveling West on South Broad Street and later left the scene.

The vehicle was identified as a dark grey Toyota SUV.

Police said that the male cyclist was transported to Westerly Hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-599-4411.

