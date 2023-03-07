Cyclist dead after being struck by a driver
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police said that a cyclist was struck by a driver in the area of Pawcatuck.
The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 10:44 p.m. near 210 South Broad Street.
The driver was traveling West on South Broad Street and later left the scene.
The vehicle was identified as a dark grey Toyota SUV.
Police said that the male cyclist was transported to Westerly Hospital.
He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-599-4411.
