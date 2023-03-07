Contests
Deadly fire under investigation in Manchester

By Hector Molina and Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A person was found dead in a Manchester house fire on Monday.

Fire officials said the blaze started around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Vernon Street.

When crews arrived, they encountered flames in the front of the home, Manchester fire said.

One person was found dead in the home, said fire officials.

The victim has not been identified.

Officials said the home is heavily damaged and is uninhabitable.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

