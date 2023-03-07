Deadly fire under investigation in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A person was found dead in a Manchester house fire on Monday.

Fire officials said the blaze started around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Vernon Street.

When crews arrived, they encountered flames in the front of the home, Manchester fire said.

One person was found dead in the home, said fire officials.

— Hector Molina (@hectormolinaTV) March 7, 2023

The victim has not been identified.

Officials said the home is heavily damaged and is uninhabitable.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

