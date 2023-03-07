Discussion surrounding Gov. Lamont’s sweeping gun safety bill shifts to domestic violence

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A discussion Tuesday on part of the governor’s proposed gun safety bill will focus on domestic violence.

The legislation would enforce what Gov. Ned Lamont called “common sense measures” to prioritize the safety of domestic partners and families.

The bill would require a 10-day waiting period before the purchase of a firearm.

Domestic violence would be an immediate disqualifier to obtaining a pistol permit.

The bill would also require safe weapons storage in all homes regardless of who can access the home.

The entire gun safety bill has more than 70 pages and tackles more than just domestic violence.

On the docket, laws to prevent accidents, crimes, and suicides were also prioritized.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and other state-wide leaders will be at the discussion at Safe Haven in Waterbury at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

