Electric Boat planning to hire 6,000 new workers by the end of the year

Electric Boat looking to hire 6,000 employees
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Electric Boat is hiring in massive numbers this year.

The company is looking to bring on close to 6,000 new workers by the end of 2023.

To do that, they’re partnering with local tech schools to keep up with demand.

One of those schools is Norwich Tech, with students like Dayna Spencer, who graduates in June and already has a job lined up.

“It’s been in my head,” Spencer said. “It’s been in my sights for awhile.”

Spencer isn’t alone.

“E.B. came here, did interviews, and we were able to match up 29 kids with E.B.,” Norwich Tech Principal Donald Concascia said.

Those 29 kids are a drop in the bucket compared to what Electric Boat needs to hire in all.

“Pretty much every job and position we have we’ll be hiring,” Electric Boat Director of Talent Acquisition Courtney Murphy said. “We are retiring a significant part of our population. We have many employees who have been here for over 40 years.”

The submarine-makers are looking at the state and country to fill the astronomical amount of jobs available. The “once in a generation” expansion includes remote jobs; but, most are on-site tradesmen.

“When they graduate and I’m shaking hands and giving diplomas, probably about a quarter of our graduates will already have jobs,” Concascia said.

Spencer and other students are working on projects now that gives them the foundational skills needed for when they become one of those on-site tradesmen.

“We’re seeing a lot of kids interested in coming right into the workforce right out of high school and they’ll have something to be excited about with having a career here at E.B.,” Murphy said.

Much of the work they’ll be doing for Electric Boat is on submarines needed by the U.S. Navy. Fortunately for them, that work isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

“I’ve always wanted to grow, be a better version of myself and start making moves towards a better life in the future,” Spencer said.

Electric Boat trains employees, so no experience is needed.

Click HERE for more information and to apply.

