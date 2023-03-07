Missing, possibly endangered woman sought by West Haven police

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in West Haven sought the public’s help to find a woman who they said may be endangered.

Samantha Cacopardo, 31, was last seen on Feb. 24.

Police described her as a female with brown hair and hazel eyes who stands 5′2″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Cacopardo was last seen wearing blue and white pajama pants and a black fleece.

She was driving a gray 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with CT registration 3CB-954.

Anyone with information on Cacopardo whereabouts was asked contact the West Haven Police Department.

