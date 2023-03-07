Contests
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette part of ‘Sound on Sound’ festival lineup

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Concert goers will head back to the 90s with the planned lineup for the Sound on Sound music festival in Bridgeport this fall.

Organizers announced the lineup on Tuesday.

It included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer and Alanis Morissette.

Also added to the lineup: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, the Gin Blossoms, Hozier, and Dispatch.

The Sound on Sound festival is set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport.

Ticket information can be found on the festival’s website here.

