State police make arrest in deadly Bolton stabbing

BOLTON, CT (WFSB) – State police made an arrest in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened last year in Bolton.

The incident happened in an apartment at 890 Boston Turnpike on October 11, 2022, police said.

Robert Robbins, 68, called state police that night and said he stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to Manchester Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Authorities identified the victim as Travis Terry, 39, of Bolton.

State police said Robbins was taken into custody Monday on an arrest warrant.

Robbins was charged with manslaughter first-degree and held on a $100,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant, that night Robbins told police he was watching TV in his apartment with Terry.

“Robbins stated he believed that the victim was going to pull his knife out of his pocket and kill him because he had a crazy look in his eye,” state police said.

The warrant said Robbins told police that he then grabbed a steak knife from his kitchen and stabbed Terry in the abdomen.

“Robbins stated that the victim said, ‘You stabbed me.’, and left the apartment. Robbins stated that he called 911 to report that he had stabbed the victim,” court paperwork said.

You can read the arrest warrant below:

