Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

State police make arrest in deadly Bolton stabbing

Robert Robbins.
Robert Robbins.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, CT (WFSB) – State police made an arrest in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened last year in Bolton.

The incident happened in an apartment at 890 Boston Turnpike on October 11, 2022, police said.

Robert Robbins, 68, called state police that night and said he stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to Manchester Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said police.

Authorities identified the victim as Travis Terry, 39, of Bolton.

State police said Robbins was taken into custody Monday on an arrest warrant.

Robbins was charged with manslaughter first-degree and held on a $100,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant, that night Robbins told police he was watching TV in his apartment with Terry.

“Robbins stated he believed that the victim was going to pull his knife out of his pocket and kill him because he had a crazy look in his eye,” state police said.

The warrant said Robbins told police that he then grabbed a steak knife from his kitchen and stabbed Terry in the abdomen.

“Robbins stated that the victim said, ‘You stabbed me.’, and left the apartment. Robbins stated that he called 911 to report that he had stabbed the victim,” court paperwork said.

You can read the arrest warrant below:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is watching a storm possible for the weekend.
Technical Discussion: Breezy and seasonable this week, watching a potential storm this weekend!
Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Waterbury police identify man, woman killed in crash that left hole in home
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A woman's body was found near the Kimberly Avenue Bridge in West Haven on March 3.
Missing woman’s body found on shore of river in West Haven

Latest News

Search for man who killed mother, hurt son
VIDEO: Search for man who killed mother, hurt son
The 2nd Annual Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon set for Saturday
Waterbury double shooting
Waterbury police seek suspect who killed mother, injured son
Justin Castro.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of food delivery driver