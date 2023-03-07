Storrs ranks among the best places for college hoops fans, report says

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - March Madness is imminent.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released a report on the “Best Cities for Colleges Basketball Fans.”

The report put Storrs, CT, home of the University of Connecticut, at number 3.

To find 2023′s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub said it crunched the numbers on more than 290 cities and towns with nine key metrics. They included the number of teams per city, the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity, and social-media engagement.

Only Durham, NC and Lawrence, KS, the homes of the University of North Carolina Tar Heals and the University of Kansas Jayhawks respectively, ranked ahead of Storrs.

Last on the list of 295 municipalities was New Britain, home of the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils.

Check out the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

