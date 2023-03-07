Student at CCSU accused of watching students shower

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A Central Connecticut State University student is accused of watching other students shower on campus.

Police arrested 25-year-old Matthew Nieves.

He is a CCSU student who lives on campus.

Police said he knowingly watched women shower in the locker room in January.

The women told police they spotted a man peering through a door and screamed.

Thanks to surveillance cameras on campus, police said they figured out it was Nieves.

He’s being charged with voyeurism.

Eyewitness News reached out to the school to find out if he still lives on campus. We have not heard back.

