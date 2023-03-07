Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Student at CCSU accused of watching students shower

Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. (file)
Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. (file)(WFSB)
By Stephanie Simoni
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A Central Connecticut State University student is accused of watching other students shower on campus.

Police arrested 25-year-old Matthew Nieves.

He is a CCSU student who lives on campus.

Police said he knowingly watched women shower in the locker room in January.

The women told police they spotted a man peering through a door and screamed.

Thanks to surveillance cameras on campus, police said they figured out it was Nieves.

He’s being charged with voyeurism.

Eyewitness News reached out to the school to find out if he still lives on campus. We have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
Meteorologist Mike Slifer is watching a storm possible for the weekend.
Technical Discussion: Breezy and seasonable this week, watching a potential storm this weekend!
Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Waterbury police identify man, woman killed in crash that left hole in home
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A woman's body was found near the Kimberly Avenue Bridge in West Haven on March 3.
Missing woman’s body found on shore of river in West Haven

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer is watching a storm possible for the weekend.
Technical Discussion: While breezy & seasonable, watching the weekend for a potential storm!
Search for man who killed mother, hurt son
VIDEO: Search for man who killed mother, hurt son
Robert Robbins.
State police make arrest in deadly Bolton stabbing
The 2nd Annual Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon set for Saturday