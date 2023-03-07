Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

TikTok drinking trend causes concerns for local campuses

An online drinking trend is fueling concern on college campuses.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - An online drinking trend is fueling concern on college campuses.

The trend is called ‘borgs’ which stands for ‘blackout rage gallons’. It’s comprised of a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes, and water in a gallon container.

The trend sent more than two dozen students to the hospital at a Massachusetts college over the weekend.

Students at UConn say they are concerned about this growing trend.

“It’s kind of scary considering the fact that it could have been us,” says Zaria Jarvis a freshman at UConn.

Doctors are also concerned, saying it can quickly lead to alcohol poisoning.

““This seems like an uncontrolled way to consume alcohol,” says Dr. Craig Allen from Hartford Healthcare.

A few years ago, trends on the internet were more innocent with trends like the ice bucket challenge. Now the concern is that trends like this keep escalating and becoming dangerous.

“Now you have to do something more risky or more dangerous just to grab the attention of people and get those likes and follows,” says the director of Interactive Media and Communications Graduate Program at Quinnipiac University.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
State police identify woman killed during severe turbulence
Waterbury police say a car lost control by Transit Road.
Man, woman killed in late night Waterbury crash that left hole in home
Technical Discussion: Clipped by a clipper tonight...
Technical Discussion: Clipped by a clipper tonight...
A woman's body was found near the Kimberly Avenue Bridge in West Haven on March 3.
Missing woman’s body found on shore of river in West Haven
Two people stabbed at a home in Windsor Locks.
Man accused of stabbing another man, then injecting himself with suspected fentanyl

Latest News

Crews respond to fire in Manchester
Deadly fire under investigation in Manchester
Technical Discussion: Clipped by a clipper tonight...
Technical Discussion: Clipped by a clipper tonight...
TikTok drinking trend causes concerns for local campuses
Concerns arise following TikTok trend
Deadly fire under investigation in Manchester
Deadly fire under investigation in Manchester