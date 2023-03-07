TikTok drinking trend causes concerns for local campuses

Conn. (WFSB) - An online drinking trend is fueling concern on college campuses.

The trend is called ‘borgs’ which stands for ‘blackout rage gallons’. It’s comprised of a mixture of alcohol, electrolytes, and water in a gallon container.

The trend sent more than two dozen students to the hospital at a Massachusetts college over the weekend.

Students at UConn say they are concerned about this growing trend.

“It’s kind of scary considering the fact that it could have been us,” says Zaria Jarvis a freshman at UConn.

Doctors are also concerned, saying it can quickly lead to alcohol poisoning.

““This seems like an uncontrolled way to consume alcohol,” says Dr. Craig Allen from Hartford Healthcare.

A few years ago, trends on the internet were more innocent with trends like the ice bucket challenge. Now the concern is that trends like this keep escalating and becoming dangerous.

“Now you have to do something more risky or more dangerous just to grab the attention of people and get those likes and follows,” says the director of Interactive Media and Communications Graduate Program at Quinnipiac University.

